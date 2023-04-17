LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A lawmaker thinks that Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin should not be the only candidate for U.S. Senate.

The seat opening comes as long-time Democratic U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow says she will not run for office again.

The question is, who will?

Some big-name, top-of-the-ticket Democrats have ruled it out, including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

But State Rep. Tyrone Carter is asking some questions.

“Why is nobody running for Senate?” Carter asked. “That is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Mid-Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is planning to take advantage of that once-in-a-lifetime chance, but Rep. Carter does not believe that it should just be considered a one-option decision.

“Options are good,” Carter said.

The last African-American Democrat to win a top-of-the-ticket seat was Secretary of State Richard Austin, who ran for the U.S. Senate back in the late 70s but lost the nomination.

“We haven’t had a Black statewide officer hold since Richard Austin. We can not just arbitrarily order somebody for that seat,” continued Carter.

Detroit Democrat Hill Harper is expected to get into the race, but Rep. Carter said he has not talked with Harper.

While Carter is not endorsing anyone right now, he conceded that it looks like Slotkin “would be the one.”