Is this the day Whitmer opens more of Michigan?

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Even as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan tops 60,000 and deaths near 5,800, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is poised to release more information about the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Whitmer will be joined at 11 a.m. live news conference today by Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun to talk about her next moves in re-opening the state.

You can watch that live on WLNS-TV 6 or the livestream at wlns.com.

On Monday beauty salons, barbershops and restaurants were re-opened with the provision that safety measures were taken for the public and employees.

Meanwhile, more events are being canceled due to the pandemic.

An annual Labor Day march in Detroit has been canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

The Metro Detroit AFL-CIO labor union said Tuesday that replacement events in some virtual or hybrid form are being planned that will allow participation while keeping people safe and healthy.

President Daryl Newman said a major event will be announced closer to Labor Day which is Sept. 7.

Detroit’s health department on Tuesday reported nearly 11,300 confirmed virus cases and more than 1,420 deaths due to complications from the disease.