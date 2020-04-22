Isolated Hillsdale outbreak causes death rate to spike

PLEASE NOTE: The Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility, and the Hillsdale Hospital are two completely different places, and are not related to one another.

In Hillsdale County, there are currently 94 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 11 deaths. The numbers make the death rate significantly higher than many other communities in the state, but the health department says not to panic because this is due to one specific outbreak in one building at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.

“Eight of those (deaths) have occurred at the Medical Care Facility, and then the other three in the community these were elderly, or older person’s that had high risk conditions,” said Lauren Vogel, DO, Medical Director at the Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency.

The Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility is a long-term nursing, and rehab center. Eight people who live at the facility have passed away from the virus. 25 staff members tested positive, but 17 of those staff members have recovered, and returned to work, while the others are recovering at home.

Officials at Hillsdale Hospital say they remain prepared, and people should not be afraid to come in for medical care.

“We have heard stories of folks who are needing to come in because they are having chest pain, they are having a heart attack, and are refusing to get in the ambulance, and go to the ER because they are afraid of this virus, and so we are really working hard to make sure the community understands we have taken numerous precautions to keep them safe,” said Director of Marketing Development, and Community Outreach at Hillsdale Hospital, Rachel Lott.

The hospital says they are screening every person that walks through the door for symptoms, and back at the Medical Care Facility, the director says they are taking every precaution to keep their residents, and staff safe. He also adds that his staff have been rock stars with their hard work, and effort to help others.