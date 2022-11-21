Deputies said it was about 28 degrees outside when they found the child, who had been in the outdoor kennel all night. (Getty Images)

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 22-year-old Ithaca man is dead following a single-car crash that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of the crash on South US 127 near VanBuren Rd in Emerson Twp. at around 2:10 a.m.

Deputies found a pickup that had gone off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, Robert Thomas Andresen, was pronounced dead at the crash site.

According to police, roads were covered in snow and slick at the time of the crash.

Andersen was wearing his seat belt, and police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The Sheriff’s Office was aided by the Alma Police Department, The St.Louis Police Department, Alma Fire, Alma Rescue, and MMR.

The crash is still under investigation, 6 News will keep you updated as more details are made available.