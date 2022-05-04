SANDUSKY, Ohio. (WLNS) – Saturday, May 7 is the unofficial first day of summer, as Cedar Point’s summer season is set to begin.

The iconic theme park’s 153rd summer will include “new dining experiences, new places to stay and new ways to make memories,” a Cedar Point spokesperson said in a press release.

“Our team is excited to see guests in the park once again, enjoying everything Cedar Point has to offer,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “With all of the improvements we’ve made, including the new Farmhouse Kitchen & Grill in Frontier Town, the completely transformed Castaway Bay and Sawmill Creek resorts, an amazing lineup of entertainment and all the world-famous rides and fun we’re known for, there really is no better place to celebrate summer.”

One major change coming to Cedar Point is that the park is now exclusively cashless.

“The cashless transactions are safe, quick and will significantly improve the guest experience at dining, retail and point-of-sale spots throughout the park. Guests who bring cash to the park can convert it into a prepaid debit card that can be used anywhere – not just inside the park – with no fees,” the press release said.

