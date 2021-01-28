If 2021 wasn’t weird enough, add bagel flavor ice cream to the mix.
The ice cream company ‘Jeni’s Splendid’ has released a new flavor that has people talking — Everything Bagel!
The taste is said to be just what you would imagine: salty, subtly sweet cream cheese flavor with butter, sesame, poppy seeds, onions, and garlic.
“There are rare moments when we create a flavor so shockingly good the Jeni’s test kitchen looks like a soundless rave. We can’t help but dance. Shimmy. Feel the flavor in our bones. This is one of those ice creams. A soul-shaking, dancing-with-no-music kind of delicious. Buttery streusel laden with sesame, poppy seeds-and yes, onions and garlic-schmeared throughout subtly sweet cream cheese ice cream. An ice cream acceptable to eat any time of day.”
It’s ice cream for breakfast! Introducing Everything Bagel ice cream
