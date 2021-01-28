It’s ice cream for breakfast! Introducing Everything Bagel ice cream

(WUTR-TV) --- By now, most people know that COVID-19 is a respiratory disease and in mild to severe cases, inflammation and fluid builds up in the lungs, causing breathing issues. Those who are fortunate to recover can develop damage to their lungs.

"The alveoli to function they need very thin walls so that the oxygen can move through it and into the blood stream. When there's inflammation the walls get thicker and then the scars tissue form and so the thickness doesn't go away it stays there, and that's the damage, that's the long term damage is form the scarring from that inflammation." - Dr. Kent Hall, Chief Physician Executive, MVHS