It’s OK to go to the grocery store and fill up with gas: Do’s and don’ts of the “stay at home” order

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s order for people to “stay at home” for the next three weeks doesn’t mean you’re not allowed to leave the premises.
The Ingham County Emergency Management Department put together a list of things you can and can’t do until the order expires on April 13th.
YOU CAN:
- Go to the grocery store or pick up take-out food.
- Go to pharmacy to pick up a needed prescription.
- Engage outdoor activities like walking, hiking, running, biking.
- Go to hospital or secure any care necessary to address a medical emergency or to preserve your health or the health of a loved one.
- Fill car with gas.
- Return Michigan to a home or place of residence from outside the state.
- Leave the state for a home or residence elsewhere.
- Walk pets and take them to the veterinarian for needed medical care.
YOU MAY NOT:
- Leave home to work unless your employer designates you as a critical infrastructure worker.
- Participate any public gatherings.
- Visit in the hospital, nursing home, or other residential care (with limited exceptions).
- Go to the mall or to dine-in restaurants.