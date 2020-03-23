It’s OK to go to the grocery store and fill up with gas: Do’s and don’ts of the “stay at home” order

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Essential food and safety services for older adults are still available in Ingham County.

In addition to the Tri-County Office on Aging remaining open, the Meals on Wheels home delivery program will also continue to operate although it will include increased health and safety precautions.

The offices' Congregate Senior Dining sites are closed due to COVID-19 risks, but food pick up locations across the region include packs of 7 frozen meals with fruit, bread, and milk. The only qualification is to be over 60 years of age as well as providing primary care for someone 60 or older. Callers will be asked to give their name, phone number, address, and birthdate.

Try to have a way to heat the meals such as a microwave, but special arrangements can be made for those who cannot heat the food or unable to get to a pickup location.

Meal pick up must be arranged in advance by calling Tasha Stetler at (517) 887 - 1393 to schedule a pickup appointment.

Meal pick up locations: