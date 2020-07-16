Izzo 5K Run/Walk/Roll is canceled for 2020

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Izzo Legacy Race Committee has canceled the 2020 Izzo 5K Run/Walk/Roll, which had been scheduled for September 12.

The race had been postponed from the original April date to the September date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Registered participants will have the option of deferring race registrations to the 2021 Izzo Legacy 5K event held on the morning of the Spartan Spring football game next April, donating registration fees to the Izzo Legacy charity partners, or receiving a refund.

An email will be sent to registered participants allowing them to designate their selected option.

Since its inception, the mission of the Izzo Legacy has been to bring the community together for the

purpose of helping others and has focused on fitness, fun, family, Spartan spirit, and charitable

giving.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it impossible for us to come together safely this year,” said Lupe

Izzo. “Our primary considerations in reaching this decision are the health and safety of our Izzo

Legacy participants, volunteers, sponsors and the Greater Lansing community.”

Race officials say that those participants who defer their 2020 registration to 2021 will receive an invite from Coach Izzo in early August to join the free virtual Izzo Fall 5K, an opportunity to come together virtually and share their Spartan spirit!