EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Izzo Legacy continues, as one of the biggest 5K runs in mid-Michigan kicks off this weekend.

On April 15, the nonprofit will celebrate its fourth annual 5K run/walk/roll.

“It should be a well-rounded day, it should be a beautiful day. And it will help a lot of charities,” said Lupe Izzo, founder of the Izzo Legacy.

Lupe says it’s a time the community can come together.

“We purposely make it on the day of spring ball football. We have restaurants that participate. So it’s kind of like an all-inclusive day of charity and fun,” said Izzo.

The foundation raises money for several mid-Michigan charities.

“We’re getting kids an understanding of what could be, so they can make an informed decision on what they want to do,” said Justin Sheehan, the Executive Director of The Lansing Promise, and one of the non-profits the Izzo Legacy is backing.

“It’s not us alone. It’s us and the teachers, counselors, mentoring organizations, grass root organizations, nonprofits all across the city, churches, the city, it’s everybody,” says Sheehan.

Sheehan says The Lansing Hope has been a partner with the Izzo Legacy since the beginning. It’s allowed them to help more than 2,000 kids.

“This is about understanding of ways this community can get involved, and the lives and success of our kids. And the Izzo Legacy has played an important role in that,” said Sheehan.

Izzo says the Legacy’s mission is helping and healing, and a way to offer free mental health services following the mass shooting two months ago.

“My son was affected, his girlfriend was affected. Everywhere I turned, it affected everyone on campus,” said Izzo.

With the numbers growing, Izzo hopes the Legacy and the race continue for years to come.

“Every community goes through their challenges, and this race was established to gather people and give honor to our community,” she said.

The 5K starts at 8:45 Saturday morning, and people can register until the day of the event.