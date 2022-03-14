EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’ll be a busy day on Michigan State’s campus today as Men’s Basketball Coach Tom Izzo, Football Coach Mel Tucker, and Baseball Coach Jake Boss are all scheduled to speak with the media.

Izzo and his team are coming off a close 75-70 loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament, and looking to rebound in the games that are for all the marbles. The Spartans are a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face off with Davidson on Friday night.

If the Spartans win that, they’ll advance and likely play No. 2 seed Duke.

Hear from Izzo first at 12:00 p.m.

Meanwhile in the football world, Mel Tucker will be chatting with the media today about the start of Spring Football.

Michigan State finished the season with an impressive 11-2 record and will be looking to build on that, starting with the Spring Football season.

And lastly, Boss will be talking about the Spartans home-opener this week against Houston Baptist. The Spartans are 7-7 on the season and 2-2 and in their last four games.

You can watch all the press conferences at the top of the page.