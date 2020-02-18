Izzo Run/Walk/Roll: How to begin training for the Izzo

NEWS FLASH! No training plan is executed perfectly.

Often times, work and life responsibilities impact training schedules. We have priorities that fill our daily routines which, ultimately, leaves little time to set aside for a workout…or get outside at all! In addition, after a long day of running from place-to-place, it can be hard to motivate yourself to do even more. And that’s just it! There is always more to be done in both our daily lives and in training!

One of the biggest obstacles to packing everything that needs to be accomplished into a day is the “all or nothing” mindset. Thoughts such as, “If I can’t get the whole workout in, it’s not worth doing,” creep into our minds. Unfortunately, this is where the real issue lies. Whatever you are training for, your regimen should fit into your lifestyle, not take away from it!

Here are 4 tips to take back control over your training-life balance:

Tip 1:

The 20 minute rule: Get out the door for at least 20 minutes. This will be plenty of time to feel good about your training session and make an impact. Plus, it is remarkable what you can accomplish in 20 minutes.

Tip 2:

Make an appointment with yourself. Write down in your planner what time you’re going to do your workout. AND a secondary in case the first time doesn’t happen. Putting your plan down in writing will help to hold you accountable in your training and might even spark a little excitement when you glance at it throughout the day. Pro tip: write in pen…then you know the training session is officially a part of your day.

Tip 3:

Include some segments of high intensity. Adding in 1-4 minute intervals or incorporating a fartlek (multiple minutes at tempo pace, active rest, repeat). Adding in moments of high intensity can not only make the workout go by quickly, but it can also enhance your fitness over time as well!

Tip 4:

Mentally allow yourself to say “IT’S OKAY”…because it is! 99% of the time you are going to feel better at the end of those 20 minutes. Stress can be carried with you and it can be relieved by doing even a short workout. Give yourself some grace and acknowledge where you are at that day: mentally, physically and emotionally. We tackle a lot in a day and it is important to consider all you HAVE done vs. all you COULD HAVE done.

