BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State coaches Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker will serve as co-Grand Marshals for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway announced Thursday.

The race takes place on Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. and is the biggest of the year at MIS, officials said.

Part of Tucker’s and Izzo’s job will be to give the “Drivers, Start Your Engines” command.

“We’re honored to host Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker as co-Grand Marshals for the FireKeepers Casino 400,” said Michigan International Speedway President Joe Fowler. “Their success and leadership at Michigan St has made them icons in our state and their participation in MIS pre-race activities will further elevate an already great event.”

The coaches will be the guests of Zeigler Auto group, a sponsor of Josh Bilicki’s Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

As part of the event Bilicki’s No. 77 car will be decked out in green and white MSU colors.

“Team Zeigler is very competitive and passionate about everything they are involved in, from business to supporting local sports teams. I’m so thankful for the collective support and look forward to carrying the Michigan State University/Zeigler Auto Group colors at their home race next weekend.”

Izzo said he’s thrilled to be invited back for the event at MIS.

“I’m excited to serve as a co-Grand Marshal for the FireKeepers Casino 400 alongside my good friend and colleague Mel Tucker,” Izzo said. “Getting the chance to be a part of a NASCAR event was a thrill for me in 2010 and it was great to get the first-hand experience of seeing some of the best in their profession up close. This is a tremendous opportunity for us to represent Michigan State Athletics and our great University at a NASCAR event and in one of auto racing’s premier facilities at Michigan International Speedway.

“I want to thank the Michigan International Speedway for the opportunity to be the co-Grand Marshal of the FireKeepers Casino 400, along with Coach Izzo,” Tucker said. “I also want to thank Aaron Zeigler and his partnership with Michigan State Athletics. He has a relentless mindset, and this is an innovative way to represent MSU. I’m looking forward to seeing the Michigan State University/Zeigler Automotive Chevrolet car in person and in front of thousands of fans at Michigan International Speedway.”