Jackson Area Transportation Authority reduces fixed-route city bus service

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA) is temporarily reducing its fixed-route city bus service as below.

These changes will take effect starting on May 4th and continue through May 30th. From 6:15 am to 10:15 am and again from 2:15 pm to 6:15 pm, routes will be combined and will run as one-hour routes instead of half-hour routes.

The fixed-route city bus service will continue to run its normal schedule (half-hour routes) daily from 10:15 am to 2:15 pm. The Ganson/Blackman route will continue to operate as normal throughout the day.

The schedules and combined routes are as listed below:

· From 6:15 am to 10:15 am

o West Michigan/East Michigan (e.g. West Michigan will start its route at 6:15 am and East Michigan will start its route at 6:45 am)

o Francis/Lansing

o Southwest/Cooper

· From 10:15 am to 2:15 pm, the city buses will run their normal 30-minute routes and will not be combined.

· From 2:15 pm to 6:15 pm (note directional change)

o East Michigan/West Michigan (e.g. East Michigan will start its route at 2:15 pm and West Michigan will start its route at 2:45 pm)

o Lansing/Francis

o Cooper/Southwest

For further information or clarification, please call 517-788-8410 or 517-783-6437