Jackson Area Transportation Authority reduces fixed-route city bus service

Michigan
Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA) is temporarily reducing its fixed-route city bus service as below. 

These changes will take effect starting on May 4th and continue through May 30th.  From 6:15 am to 10:15 am and again from 2:15 pm to 6:15 pm, routes will be combined and will run as one-hour routes instead of half-hour routes. 

The fixed-route city bus service will continue to run its normal schedule (half-hour routes) daily from 10:15 am to 2:15 pm.  The Ganson/Blackman route will continue to operate as normal throughout the day.   

The schedules and combined routes are as listed below:

·        From 6:15 am to 10:15 am

o  West Michigan/East Michigan (e.g. West Michigan will start its route at 6:15 am and East Michigan will start its route at 6:45 am)

o  Francis/Lansing

o  Southwest/Cooper

·        From 10:15 am to 2:15 pm, the city buses will run their normal 30-minute routes and will not be combined.

·        From 2:15 pm to 6:15 pm (note directional change)

o  East Michigan/West Michigan (e.g. East Michigan will start its route at 2:15 pm and West Michigan will start its route at 2:45 pm)

o  Lansing/Francis

o  Cooper/Southwest

For further information or clarification, please call 517-788-8410 or 517-783-6437

