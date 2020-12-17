Jackson bar backs employees during difficult season

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—-“Our revenue is cut in half there’s no question about it,” said Owner of Nite Lite, Joe Brandeberry.

Brandeberry is one of thousands of bar owners just trying to keep the lights on.

“I feel the worst for our employees you know what I mean the ups and downs, the weeks’ worth of pay here, weeks’ worth of pay there, fighting to get unemployment, it’s been a challenge,” said Brandeberry.

For his staff, and people like Katti Chivington the question of how they’ll keep their own lights on is an everyday worry.

“There’s been a few times when I’ve had to call where I rent from for my apartment, and be like hey, I don’t have a job again, so I don’t know when rent comes around what’s going to happen,” said Nite Lite Employee, Katti Chivington.

Despite a daily struggle to break even, Brandeberry, and his wife knew they had to do something to help the people he considers family.

“I said why don’t we take a day, and just give everything we make even though we are struggling, let’s look out for our employees, they’re our family. We want to make sure they at least have a good Christmas,” said Brandeberry.

In response the Jackson community stepped up. Phone lines were ringing off the hook today. Chivington says, the support from her boss, and the community is something extra special.

When he first told me I was start struck, I did not know what to say. I was just really thankful that he was willing to do that for us

Brandeberry doesn’t know exactly what’s to come, but he has a message.

“We need to do more. We need help from the state right now. This isn’t bad business decisions that we’ve made as owners in this business. Its decisions made for us, that have closed us down. We need help.

If you’d like to support employee like Chivington, Nite Lite is taking orders until 8pm.