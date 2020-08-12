Jackson City Council appoints new City Manager

Jonathan Greene holds the interim title no longer, the job of Jackson City Manger is officially his. Now in the middle of a pandemic, he says the focus remains the same, just with some new hurdles.

“Developments in our downtown, and around our downtown continue to be important. It just everything is being performed, and under the lens of Covid-19, and it’s impacts,” said Greene.

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies says, how Greene handled the cities challenges already, show he’s up to the task.

“I think Jonathan has led in a very collaborative, and compassionate way that’s showed, and allowed the city to really be leaders,” said Mayor Dobies.

Greene says despite the budget challenges, several projects are still moving forward, including road projects. Half a dozen road contracts were approved just last night.

He also wants to bring in new housing like the 200 building downtown which is expected to open in the fall. Other housing like the new lofts apartment complex for seniors is also set to open soon. While Expanding downtown is important, he also wants to reach into the neighborhoods.

“We need to work with the stakeholders in our neighborhoods, the people who have lived in our neighborhoods for generations or even multi generations, and understand how they want their neighborhoods to feel, and what the city can offer to help them make the most of their living, and working, and enjoyment experience in Jackson,” said Greene.

Greene says the community response truly inspires him.

“We’re all in this together, and we will all get through this together.”