Jackson City Council discusses pot shops, road millage

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson became the latest city to discuss how to regulate recreational marijuana shops in the city Tuesday.

The Jackson City Council discussed the issue a week after the Lansing City Council took up the future of pot shops.

Jackson council members did not make a final decision Tuesday, but Mayor Derek Dobies said the ordinances discussed spell out everything from licensing to where marijuana businesses can set up shop.

The ordinances were brought in front of the council for a first reading Tuesday. The council voted 6-1 to approve them for a second reading, where members will then vote on whether or not to adopt them.

Mayor Dobies says he expects the ordinances to pass.

“I think there’s support for it. We’ve gone through a couple of votes at the city level around marijuana, whether it was the medical marijuana statewide vote, the recreational vote that we had, the vote that we had in the city to actually decriminalize marijuana in the city up to a certain amount,” he said. “So I think that the voters have spoken on this issue, that they want to have this in the city. But we want to make sure that it’s well regulated.”

The council also heard a presentation from Clerk Andrea Muray about when the road repair millage would be on the ballot in 2020. The options discussed were March, May or November.

Muray was placed on probation for 90 days September 3, following a missed deadline for getting the millage on the November 2019 ballot.