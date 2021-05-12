Jackson city council members approve social district permits to two businesses

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson City Council has now approved its first social district permits, along with needed repairs to four bridges.

For the social districts – the Grand River Brewery and the Veritas Restaurant are now the first two businesses to receive approval and now need state approval before they are allowed to served alcohol in designated areas.

As for the bridge repairs — the city council approved a contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation to do structural repairs on Denton Road, Trail Street, North Street, and Mechanic Street.