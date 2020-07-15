Jackson city council moving forward with series of new resolutions

During a jam-packed three, and a half hour meeting, the city made the unanimous decision to move forward with changing the city seal, and logo away from President Andrew Jackson.

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies says, they want something that better represents today’s community.

“I proposed using Austin Blair, or an oak tree for Under the Oaks Park where the republican party was founded, but I think what’s important is that the council voted to move forward with changing the seal, and wants to have public input,” said Mayor Dobies.

The city also announced a ban of all tobacco products in parks, and cemeteries. There will be a three step system for violators, that includes a fine. This is all a part of the cities Clean Air initiative.

“Our parks are a huge source of healthy lifestyles, and quality of life here in the city, so I think when we encourage people to use our parks for those things we want to make sure they are engaging in healthy ways,” said Public Information Officer for the City of Jackson, Aaron Dimick.

Mayor Dobies also announced a decision to create a team that will help lead the charge in bringing the long forgotten MLK corridor back to life.

“The use of a Corridor Improvement Authority, the tax increment financing that that will allow will really help drive economic development to the MLK corridor, and along Prospect street.

The next step for the project is a public hearing next month.