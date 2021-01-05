Jackson City Council set to hold special meeting tonight to discuss ongoing ethics investigation

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Tonight, the Jackson City Council is holding a special meeting in hopes of resolving a dispute. It’s between two council members, and accusations of an ethics violation around a proposed real estate deal.

Council members like Jeromy Alexander say it’s all in an effort to find the truth about a potential ethics violation involving fellow council member, and Jackson real estate agent Laura Schlecte. Alexander says, she tried to make money from a city-owned real property deal.

“Laura Schlecte as a real estate agent was representing or assisting her clients and proposed that the city of Jackson turn down a half a million dollar offer that we had on these buildings, and instead give the properties to her clients for a dollar each,” said Jackson City Council member for Ward 3, Jeromy Alexander.

Schlecte disagrees, and says she was just trying to make a great deal for the city, and one that would have brought significant money to further improve downtown. She says, as soon as she learned there may be a conflict of interest she backed out.

“I withdrew any representation from the developer, and I withdrew the compensation that they were going to pay. There was no question about it,” said Jackson City Council Member for Ward 4, Laura Schlecte.

The deal never went through. Now, Schlecte says, she’s forced to defend her character for trying to do her job.

“There has to be a better process of doing this because it’s coming across as if I’m assumed guilty, and I’m not. I’m just not. People who know me know that I would not,” said Schlecte.

For now, she says it’s a learning experience, and for Alexander he calls it an action to make sure the city can trust its leaders.

“I want you (people of Jackson) to know that there are a lot of things we have to consider, and one of them is never our personal profit,” said Alexander.

Tonight’s meeting can be viewed on the Cities Website, and Facebook page.