Jackson City Council vote to create a downtown social district

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials on the Jackson City Council are now moving forward with a plan that’ll create a downtown social district expected to begin later this summer.

Initial plans show the social district hours in Jackson being set for select holidays, and Thursday through Sunday.

Social districts became popular during the start of the pandemic and were used as a tool for bars and restaurants to earn revenue while being shut down.

Before this social district becomes a reality, the plan needs to receive approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.