Jackson City Hall reopens with new safety guidelines

For the first time in nearly four months, the Jackson City Hall doors re-opened to the public. This time with new safety guildlines.

The precautions begin before you even get inside. There’s a mandatory requirement to wear a mask, and several safety signs, and markings.

Protective glass has also been installed in departments that have service counters. If an in-person meeting is required it will take place in a large meeting room where people can safely social distance.

Daily temperature checks will also be done by department heads for staff members. There’s also set up a drop off box for payments, ballots, and other larger documents just outside the building.

City officials say that while they are glad to be open again, the city wants people to remain cautious when dropping by, and limit the number of people coming with you.

“We still want people to avoid coming into the building when they can because we still want to keep the public safe. We want to keep our staff safe. We want to limit the spread as much as possible of COVID-19,” said Public Information Officer for the City of Jackson, Aaron Dimick.

The city also says they are resuming inspections on rental properties, and businesses. It’s all in an effort to get back to some form of normalcy.