Jackson City Manager will take new job in Ohio

Jackson City Manager Patrick Burtch looks on at the Jackson City Council meeting on April 23, 2019.J. Scott Park | MLive.com

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS):

Jackson City Manager Patrick Burtch announced he’s leaving his position for another in Ohio.

Burtch has been the city manager since 2012 and will formally leave his position in the end of this February.

From Michigan, he will become the City Administrator of Maumee, Ohio, of which there were 17 candidates running for the same position.

He said this position will allow him to be closer to his family in the Toledo area.

““I am honored to have been part of an economic revival unprecedented over the last eighty years in our City,” Burtch said.

Before coming to Jackson, Burtch served as the Dundee village manager in Monroe County for 23 years.

In the interim, Deputy City Manager and Public Works Director Jonathan Greene will take on Burtch’s responsibilities.

Greene said he is looking forward to taking on more leadership. “It is important for me to provide continuity and stability for Jackson’s residents and business community. Myself and City staff are excited for Patrick and wish him the best of luck in his new endeavor just as we are equally excited to continue our service to the City of Jackson,” he said.

Current City Mayor, Derek Dobies responded to Burtch’s departure announcement in a Facebook post Wednesday morning commending Burtch for his work in Jackson and reassuring the community he and Burtch will take the necessary measures to make sure the city is prepared for Burtch’s departure.