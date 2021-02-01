Jackson city officials start “Our Town Meal Distribution Program”

JACKSON, Mi. (WLNS) – Those with Jackson’s “Our Town Meal Distribution program” will hand out free meals Monday afternoon for the very first time to help families in need.

Consumers Energy and the City of Jackson are behind the new program that uses donated funds from the community to pay local restaurant and catering companies to produce healthy, prepackaged meals that are distributed to community members for free.

Distributions will take place from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. at the city’s MLK Recreation Center located at 1107 Adrian St. in Jackson.

From this day forward, the food will be distributed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. until April.