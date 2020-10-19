Jackson, Clinton among top counties in state for car-deer crashes

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Car-deer crash season is here and the Insurance Alliance of Michigan (IAM) is warning drivers to be on the lookout for deer, especially during dusk and dawn when deer are most active.

According to IAM, in 2019, 1,429 people were injured, and 12 people were killed in 55,531 crashes involving deer in Michigan. That’s up from 2018, when 53,464 vehicle crashes involving deer were reported resulting in 1,200 injuries and 14 deaths.

The organization cites data from the Michigan State Police, reporting nearly a quarter of crashes happened between 6 and 9 p.m. and six of the 14 fatalities happened during that same stretch in the evening.

The counties with the most reported vehicle crashes involving deer in 2019 were:

Oakland County (1,928) Kent County (1,684) Jackson County (1,630) Lapeer County (1,394) Ottawa County (1,288) Sanilac County (1,226) Genesee County (1,212) Allegan County (1,210) Calhoun County (1,195) Clinton County (1,174)

IAM recommends the following safety tips: