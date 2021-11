JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of Steward Ave. due for an assault on Tuesday.

Once authorities arrived, they found that a young victim was stabbed by a teen.

Officer Morgan from the Jackson Police Department took a 13-year-old boy into custody.

The boy is being lodged at the Jackson County Youth Center.

No further details have been released.

>>> This story is developing, we will keep you updated with details as they become available.