Jackson Co. Board of Commissioners to vote on opposing COVID-19 restrictions

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson County Board of Commissioners meeting will address a resolution that opposes many pandemic mandates tonight.

The resolution opposes mandatory vaccines and masks, vaccine passports and mandatory COVID-19 testing.

The Commissioners cite support for a citizen’s right to self-determination and parental rights to decide what is best for their children.

Believing that Department Heads have issued overly restrictive orders, the Commissioners have stated that these orders “denied citizens of their personal choice and eroded the constitutional rights of citizens.”

The Commissioners additionally point out disruption of student education and discuss increased mental health related issues, and an “increase in suicide rates of the youth of Jackson County.”

Until the restrictions are done away with, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners say they will violate pandemic-related orders they deem unconstitutional.

The resolution does not mean that Jackson County has any plans of discontinuing vaccinations of COVID-19 testing, but rather giving said procedures to people who wish to receive a dose or test respectively.

The Board of Commissioners has stated that they will not extend any funding to enforce any additional mandates.

In one of the final points of the resolution, the Commissioners say “on behalf of the citizens of Jackson County, we call on President Biden, Governor Whitmer, MDHHS, and MIOSHA the end all orders and restrictions related to Covid19 and cease from issuing more in the future.”

The Commissioners have requested a copy of the resolution be sent to Governor Whitmer, Senator Shirkey,

Representative Alexander, Representative Lightner, the Michigan Senate, the Michigan House of

Representatives, the Michigan Association of Counties and to the Clerk of each County in the State of

Michigan.

The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m.

To access the meeting agenda and minutes, click here.