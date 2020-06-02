Jackson Co. Fair postponed to 2021

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The Jackson County Fair has always taken pride in bringing big-name performers to their stage.

Now those performers will have to wait until August 8 – 14, 2021 because this year’s fair has been canceled and reset with the same lineup of performers.

Country star Toby Keith, Christian contemporary band Mercy Me and southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will be back next year.

Here’s next year’s scheduled lineup of shows:

Sunday, August 8th, 2021 – TOBY KEITH

Monday, August 9th, 2021 – MERCYME

Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 – LYNYRD SKYNYRD

The fair board decided to postpone this year out of consideration for the safety and health of the community, guests, volunteers and staff as the coronavirus pandemic continues in Michigan.

For those who purchased tickets and wish to return their tickets, the Fair is offering a thirty-day window to do so in order to receive a refund.

The final day to receive a refund for any tickets purchased in 2020 will be on Thursday, July 2nd. Tickets can be refunded by going online or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 Jackson County Fair will be honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates noted above.