JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A current inmate at the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) is now being charged with a 20-year felony.

Christopher Shenberger was charged in Ingham County 54-A District Court on one count of communicating a false threat of terrorism.

Shenberger is already serving a 75 to a 180-month sentence for multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.

The inmate allegedly mailed a threatening letter to Joyce Draganchuk, the Ingham County Circuit Court judge who sentenced him in 2016.

According to the Department of the Attorney General, Shenberger sent the letter to Draganchuk in December 2021, regarding his inability to request parole.

Seeberger was considered ineligible for parole because he did not complete a required sex offender program while in jail.

Given that Draganchuk serves in Ingham County, the case was sent to the Department of Attorney General.

“We continue to see people cross the line between airing grievances and criminal behavior,” Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel said. “I refuse to normalize threatening rhetoric and I will continue to vigorously pursue anyone who threatens elected leaders.”

The letter was addressed to the judge by using obscenities in place of her full name.

An excerpt from the letter can be read below:

“If Shenberger was required to serve his maximum sentence, he will put “everyone’s name on that docket” on a slip of paper and it will “go into a jar or whatever and who’s ever name [is picked] up will be killed plain and simple… because I really do not give a rat’s a** on who dies that I pick, someone’s going and I’ll get my revenge one-way-or-the-other.”