JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson County man is doing some serious prison time after being found guilty of Manslaughter and Felony Firearm.

Darvin Cole shot and killed Scott Chuck Charles in Blackman Township on August 6 in the 110 block of Watts St.

Photo Courtesy of the Jackson Sheriff’s Department

As a result of the charges, Cole was sentenced to 19 to 30 years for Manslaughter, as well as an additional two years for Felony Firearm.

Cole was also arrested in March in connection to a Waterloo Township shooting that happened on Feb. 23.

Police: Waterloo Township shooting suspect arrested

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka reports that since Cole is a fourth-time offender, the maximum sentencing penalty for Cole was increased to life in prison.