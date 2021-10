JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff is searching for a thief responsible for multiple burglaries that took place early this morning.

The video below shows a man checking for locked and unlocked cars in the area of Robinson Road and McCain Road.

Multiple items were stolen from unlocked cars and several police reports have been filed.

If you have any information regarding the thefts, please call Det. Faouzi at (517) 768-7987.