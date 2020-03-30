Jackson College donating needed medical supplies

With doctors desperate for supplies, Jackson College donated more than 10,000 masks to Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

According to the Jackson Health Department, there are currently 38 cases of Covid-19 in Jackson county, and one death. As case numbers continue to rise, so does the need for supplies, and Jackson college had exactly what was needed.

The campus consists of several health programs like nursing, and even respiratory. These programs provide hands on clinical training with the very same supplies used to help treat Covid patients.

With no students on campus, Jackson College also donated around ten ventilators as well as other supplies like surgical gowns, gloves, and cleaning materials. The supplies were all delivered directly to health care workers during this time of need.

“We have a lot of state of the art equipment here, and right now we are not able to do any of our teaching on campus, so obviously we are going to take that equipment, and put it to good work, and try to help our community,” said VP of Administration and Talent at Jackson College, Cindy Allen.

The school is also opening it’s doors to let health care workers live on campus, so that they can live closer to the hospital.

“The fact that we have two housing units that are currently empty vacated by our students that are obviously doing online format right now it gives us the ability to help them live here, stay here, especially doctors, or health care professionals that are commuting a longer distance to try, and provide local support,” said Allen.

Jackson College will hold on to some supplies in the event the campus becomes a field hospital.