JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Julie Ballow is a registered nurse. She says working through the pandemic was unlike anything she’s ever experienced.

“I use the words challenge. It’s been a challenging two years in so many ways.”

While the pandemic is slowing down, she says one of their biggest hurdles right now is the alarming trend of nurses who left the profession.

“They experienced burnout where they just need a break, or they’ve gone into travel nursing,” said Ballow.

It’s creating a massive gap to fill. New research from the American Nurses Association says by the end of the year there will be more registered nursing jobs available than any other profession at more than 100,000.

That’s why Ballow is training the next generation here at Jackson college.

Morgan Bullinger is one of those students. She says she always knew she wanted to be in the medical field, but when the pandemic hit it was clear this was her calling.

“Being able to just make so many connections with people. I think when people tell me as a nurse, thank you so much for giving me the best care here and making my life so comfortable I think that will just be very rewarding.”

Ballow says during the pandemic they didn’t have a single student drop out.

“Students are committed to being here. This is what they want to do.”

Despite the stress of the past two years, Ballow says she has a message for anyone considering becoming a nurse.

“If nursing is in your heart, I would say give it a chance. Is it challenging? Yes, but it is so worth it. There’s so much to learn, but there is so much it gives at the same time.”