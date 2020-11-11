Jackson community comes together for surprise honor of World War II veteran

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Today, family, friends, and veterans came to the Vista Grande Villa in Jackson to gather around a window four stories high.

It was all to surprise, and honor 92-year-old world war two veteran, Herbert Elfring. It’s a day his friends say, means something extra special to him.

“He loves it. He lives for Veteran’s day. He lives for Pearl Harbor day. Anything oriented Herb is all about. If it’s not his branch he doesn’t care,’ said friend Annie Callahan.

For now, waves from behind a window had to do. Herbert tested positive for Covid-19. His friends say, he is doing well. He’s a fighter. He survived the attacks on Pearl Harbor, and right now his friends just want to be there for him.

“I would go anywhere for Herb. He is one of those men that as soon as you meet him you are just instantly in love with him. He inspires you,” said friend, Betsy Hemerych.

Other veteran friends here say, Herb is family, and they hope today shows the good still alive in this country.

“Veterans are a group of brothers ,and sisters, and those brothers, and sisters may not always agree but, I’m hoping it will rub off, and make our country going back to being brothers, and sisters again.

Herbert still has to quarantine for a bit longer, and he might be 4 stories up, but with friends, and family like this he can never be down.