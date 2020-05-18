Jackson Community Foundation works to help small businesses in need

Businesses across the country continue to try to find ways to stay afloat. In Jackson, Monica Moser, and the Jackson Community Foundation see the struggles up close every day.

“Grant applications that we are getting from small businesses are really just talking about just trying to meet their basic costs for a month. Just rent, and utilities, and in some cases just trying to keep the lights on,” said President, and CEO of the Jackson Community Foundation, Monica Moser.

The good news is help is making it’s way to businesses in need, thanks to one million dollars donated by Consumers Energy CEO Patti Poppe, and her husband Eric Poppe. Through the funds, Monica, and her team, along with the Enterprise Group, the Jackson NAACP, and the Rocket Lab have helped nearly 300 businesses receive support with up to $5,000 in costs.

“It went to all sorts of different businesses from restaurants, and nail salons, and manufacturing companies, all sorts of different businesses,” said Moser.

After another $200,000 came in from Consumers Energy Foundation, the group wanted to do more to focus on businesses that may slip through the cracks.

“This pot of money from the Consumers Energy Foundation was really designed for those small minority owned, and women owned businesses that maybe didn’t get out of the gate really quickly, and get their applications in,” said Moser.

You can still apply online. There is a link below.

https://enterprisegroup.org/

