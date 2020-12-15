Jackson community helps out woman known for helping others

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—“I feel like Mama Tutu is literally an angel in disguise, I really do,” said Jackson resident, Kelley Reynolds.

Reynolds has only known Wanda Beavers, also known as Mama Tutu, for a few weeks.

She came to her looking for a family to sponsor this holiday season.

“She explained to all of us that she needs new blankets for homeless people due to Covid,” said Reynolds.

After they returned with the blankets, they asked Beavers another question.

“Well, what do you need Wanda? And I never say I need anything because just to help people that’s enough right there you know. I’m just one of the angels of God, and I just like helping, but all of a sudden, I just said I’m struggling with my mortgage,” said Wanda Beavers

Like so many others, Beavers was out of work, and now she may lose her home, something Reynolds says can’t happen, not to a woman who always puts others first. So, she started a Go-Fund-Me.

“She does all of these things for people, and her face is literally on a building, and she herself is struggling. Nobody knows that because she doesn’t put it out there,” said Reynolds.

Beavers doesn’t like to ask for help, but she is overwhelmed by the support.

“I was like oh ok, good, we’re not going to get in trouble? That was the first thing I said, so they say oh no. It was a blessing, so now we just a big ole family now,” said Beavers.

If you’d like to donate there is a link below, so Mama Tutu can do what she does best, help others.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-wanda-beavers?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet