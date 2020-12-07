Jackson community honors WWII Veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—-79 years. That’s now almost a lifetime ago, but for 98-year-old World War two Veteran, Herbert Elfring, he still remembers the early hours of December 7th 1941 like it was yesterday.

“A lot of guys were still sleeping, and I had just finished my breakfast, and was reading the bulletin board when the first Japanese plane came over in strafe,” said WWII Veteran, Herbert Elfring.

At first he thought it was his own planes, then he saw gun fire hit a nearby bed, missing him by fifteen feet.

“Hit a solider that was still in bed in the stomach, but I can’t explain to you what I thought when I saw that red ball on the side of that air plane,” said Elfring.

Elfring took to his battle station, and helped heroically fight back Japanese soldiers.

Today, fellow veterans like Bob Wilkinson came to honor Herb, and remember that day. He says seeing a WWII hero like Elfring from the Jackson community reminds him of all the sacrifices made to protect this country.

“World War two means a lot to me. There’s a lot of history in our family, so to see, and hear Herb is amazing, just truly amazing

Elfring says he’s not used to all the attention, but calls it a special feeling.

“It’s pretty humbling to realize you are only one of a few that are still left, and of course when you think about the many that did not survive the attack on Pearl Harbor December 7th 1941.”

79 years later Elfring is known as the life of the party, and even recently won another fight against Covid-19, but he will always remember that December day.