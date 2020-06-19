Jackson community paints street mural in support of Black Lives Matter

Today, people in the Jackson community came to West Washington avenue to make a big, and bold statement in support of Black Lives Matter, this time with a paint brush.

“It’s hope for this movement. It’s love for this cause,” said lead artist Lana Kane.

Lana Kane calls Jackson home, and wanted to paint a Black Lives Matter mural after seeing one done by the nationals capital.

“That was so so beautiful. I was moved by it, and I was like wow it would be amazing if we could do something like that in Jackson,” said Kane.

With the cities approval Kane teamed up with Tricia Chamberlane to bring the mural to life.

It’s one Chamberlane hopes lets the black community know that their voices are heard.

“More than anything I want this mural to be a message to the people of color in our community that we care about them, and we are grateful that they are here,” said Organizer, Chamberlane.

The painting of this mural comes just days after the city declared racism as a public health crisis, and one week after another was painted on East High street. Funding for the mural comes from the Public Arts budget. The city says, they fully support what these murals represent.

“We want to call attention to this issue, and over the past couple of years the city has been having a conversation in the community about racial equity, how we can make our city government more equitable, and how we can make our city more welcoming,” said Public Information Officer for the City Of Jackson, Aaron Dimick.

The mural will be completed by eight tonight.