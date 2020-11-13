Jackson community run toy store allows parents to shop for free

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Thousands, and thousands of toys are all being cleaned and prepared, so that parents can come, and shop for their kid, and it’s all for free.

For volunteers like Shari Walters this is all about giving back.

“We really wanted to open it up, so that all children could have a Christmas, and they can have one new toy that is a brand-new toy, and then they get gently used toys,” said Volunteer at Priceless Gift Toy Store, Shari Walters.

All the toys were donated from around the community, and parents will have no shortage of gifts to choose from, including toys for all ages. Walters says, it’s the stories she keeps hearing that inspires the team to keep working.

“A lady came up to me, and she was really apologetic. Like you know I’m so sorry I had to come through here, but I had been laid off, and I didn’t have any toys, and this, and I’m like, don’t worry about it. That’s what we’re here for, and take what you need for your child.

The store says safety measures are in place, including frequent cleaning. Mask are also mandatory, and a limited number of shoppers are allowed in at a time.

“We are only allowing two to three families in depending on the size of their family, and they have to do it by appointment only,” said Walters.

Walters hopes that in this hard time for so many, this can be one less thing parents have to worry about.

“We want the children to wake up on Christmas morning, and go ah! Look, look! Santa was here, and that they are blessed because we are blessed by doing this.

The store will open on November 27th. Only parents are allowed in to shop. To make an appointment go to togetherdifference.org