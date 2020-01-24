Jackson company lays off 100+ workers

JACKSON, Mich. — (WLNS):

The Jackson-based steel company, Gerdau, announced the company will lay off 100-plus employees in the middle of April.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision to make because our Jackson mill has operated here for more than 45 years,” said Rodrigo Belloc, president of Gerdau Special Steel North America in a press release obtained by 6 News. “However, this is an action we must take in order to ensure the overall sustainability of the business.”

The decision was made in order to “improve Gerdau’s long-term sustainability and customer satisfaction by strategically allocating product mix to specific plants” to cut down on company costs, the announcement read. The company said it will continue to support all current Jackson business by producing at its mills in Monroe and Fort Smith, Ark.

The division will continue to be headquartered in Jackson and will maintain its finishing operations at the Brooklyn Road plant, but its melting and rolling operations will be idled.