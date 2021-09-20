Jackson County couple teams up using regenerative farming practices

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Giving cows a chance to graze fresh grass every day just like nature intended. It’s what husband and wife Nathan and Allyson Drumhiller do every day by herding cows around their more than a hundred acres of land.

“Really mimicking the ways that these animals would graze in the wild before we put them in fences which are coming into an area and not coming back until months, years,” said the Owner of Drumhiller farms, Nathan Drumhiller.

So every 12 hours these cows are on the move, ready to go to a whole new area while the rest of the grass gets a chance to be restored. Some of it is now nearly two feet tall. They say it’s helping the soil, nearby rivers and giving the environment not just on their farm but in surrounding areas new life again.

“We’ve got deer that are having triplets and twins in the field and they are hanging out you know and they see us every day and the amount of wildlife the birds.”

Allyson says this isn’t something they ever planned on doing, but it’s become a passion for them.

“When you are doing something that you are passionate about. It’s not work anymore. You are truly enjoying what you are doing and being in nature every day and being together with the people that you love is important, but being able to share that with others is also really important,” said, Owner, Allyson Drummhiller.

They both say they hope this modern approach to an old-fashioned technique drives the conversation forward and gets more people to support local farms and treat animals with dignity and respect.

“There are many ways that you can help this beautiful world that we have been given you know one little step at a time we call all make a difference,” said Allyson Drumhiller.