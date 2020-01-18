JACKSON COUNTY: Current conditions

Jackson, Mich (WLNS):

The Jackson County Department of Transportation shared photos of current road conditions in the county amid today’s snowfall.

Current temperatures hover at 38 degrees, but it feels like 27 with the wind chill. This evening, you can expect cloudy skies with winds between 17 and 21 mph. There’s also a possibility of a few snow showers, so be careful when driving.

If you’re considering driving out on the roads, here’s a look at what to expect, according to the JDOT Facebook Page.

The post also reminds drivers to watch for ice as temperatures fall and refreezing occurs this evening.