Jackson County Health Department faces overwhelming Covid-19 numbers

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—-The Jackson County Health Department says they have seen a significant uptick in Covid-19 cases, with more than 1,100 active cases added in just the last two weeks.

Doctors at Henry Ford Health recently told six news that there’s one population that is seeing the biggest spike.

“There seems to be a trend where they tend to be younger and get sicker a little quicker,” said Infectious disease Specialist at Henry Ford Health,” Dr. Vivek Kak. “Typically, it used to be that a week or ten days after your exposure that you were going to get sick, here it seems to be that they are getting sick a couple of days sooner than that.”

It’s a spread that’s caused the positivity rate in Jackson for people ages 20 to 29 to hit 17%. That’s the highest of any age group. Experts we spoke with also say re-opening the state is playing a part as well.

“Every time we’ve had a big surge and the state locks down the surge comes under control. When we open again, we surge again at some point down the line,” said Director of Infectious Disease Research at Beaumont health, Dr. Matthew Sims, MD. “I think there is a lot of things that go into this, but I think that the re-opening is certainly a piece of it.”

Doctors also say they’re seeing another alarming problem.

“The other spectrum we are seeing are people in their 80s who haven’t had their vaccinations for personal choices, or they have just had their first dose (of two) of the vaccine and think ok at least I’ve got the vaccine not realizing you are still at risk,” said Dr. Kak.

In a statement, the health department says with so many close contacts recently it’s made tracing even more challenging, to the point where they will focus their efforts on containing outbreaks and only tracing in places like nursing homes, schools, and other high-risk settings.

Doctors say all of this is a reminder that this is still a long-term battle.

“This thing is not going to go away that easily and we might be looking at boosting on a yearly basis for at least a few years, said Dr. Kak.

The health department adds people who test positive should isolate for ten days and notify all close contacts to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms.