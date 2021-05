JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Health Department has administered its final vaccine in its mass vaccination clinics.

The mass vaccination clinics saw 14,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

From now on, vaccines in Jackson County can be obtained through walk-ins at the health department building on Monday and Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

” Thank you to all who helped us make this happen,” the County said in a press release.