Jackson County Health Department to begin prioritizing contact tracing as cases rise

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Covid-19 levels are reaching new daily records in Jackson. The health department says, October cases have doubled since September, and quadrupled since August.

“We’re seeing about 50 to 60 cases per day, so our totals are increasing incrementally quite a bit larger than had originally happened during the first wave,” said Health Officer for the Jackson County Health Department, Rashmi Travis.

The rise in cases has infectious disease doctors concerned.

“The numbers within the hospital are progressively increasing in terms of the ones who are getting sick, and being admitted,” said Infectious Disease Specialist at Henry Ford Health Systems, Dr. Vivek Kak.

Experts say, they are seeing about an 8 to 10 percent positivity rate in testing, but not every test done is someone showing symptoms.

Doctors believe part of the reason for the spike in cases is because people are starting to not take the virus seriously, particularly younger people.

“It’s not going anywhere away from us I don’t think until the next summer, or until we have an effective vaccine that works, so we need to learn to deal with it, and whether we are fatigued or not we have to be able to deal with this stuff,” said Dr. Kak.

The health department adds, contact tracing is key in slowing the surge, but with recent cases reporting numerous close contacts, it’s making it difficult to keep up. They are now prioritizing contact tracing to large gatherings like schools, nursing homes, hospitals, and businesses.

“While it’s not something we thought we would have to be doing at this point in time, but it’s become a necessity, and it’s definitely going to help us streamline, and get to those cases that are most critical,” said Travis.

That’s why if you do have symptoms experts say it’s important to get tested right away, and to self-isolate.