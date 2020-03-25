Jackson County Health Dept. identifies 2 sites of possible COVID-19 exposure

The Jackson County Health Department has identified two probable sites of Novel Coronavirus exposure in Jackson County. These sites are:

Michigan High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball District Tournament Game at Concord High School on Wednesday, March 11th

Home School Community Event held at Jackson Free Methodist Church located at 2829 Park Dr. in Vandercook on Wednesday, March 11th

The Jackson County Health Department is advising anyone who attended one of the events listed above or who has had close contact for a prolonged period of time with someone who attended one of these events to be aware they have been potentially exposed to novel coronavirus. Symptoms typically show up 2-14 days after exposure.

Exposure could have occurred at the event or several days later with close contact to someone who attended the event. Please notify your contacts of potential exposure. Exposure does not mean that you need to be tested even if you do have symptoms, but you should stay home if you are feeling ill.

If you have symptoms or if one of your close contacts has developed symptoms, that person should isolate themselves from others in the house as much as possible.

If you attended either of these events and have had symptoms, call the Jackson Health Department at (517) 788-4420, option 9 and leave a message.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 disease include fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath. Other less common symptoms are losing your sense of taste or smell, headaches, and stomach or intestinal issues.

Due to the limited resources available for testing, testing will be prioritized according to the latest CDC guidelines.

If your symptoms worsen to the point of needing emergency medical care, please call 911 and notify the dispatcher of your symptoms. The Jackson County Health Department and Henry Ford Allegiance Health are working in coordination on this COVID-19 response.

There were individuals in attendance at these events who reside outside of Jackson County and may not have been identified as close contacts, but may have had risk of exposure.