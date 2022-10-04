JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Democratic Party-endorsed candidate for State House has been dropped by his part after reports show he’s been investigated for threats against schools he attended, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday.

Maurice Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police officer when the alleged threats were made. The assault didn’t appear on any background checks as the incidents took place when he was a minor.

The 20-year-old would be the youngest lawmaker in Michigan history if elected.

Imhoff was previously endorsed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The Michigan House Democratic Campaign has since dropped support for Imhoff.