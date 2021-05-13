Jackson County Jail responds to Covid-19 outbreak

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—-The Jackson County Sheriff’s department is calling it their largest outbreak yet. This after more than 50 cases of Covid-19 were found inside the Jail in the last ten days.

“We’ve got everybody separated into different pods, so for example in our Chanter road facility we have 35 infected out there and what we have done is we have placed them in our B barracks and in our A barracks are everybody who’s been exposed,” said Jackson County Sheriff, Gary Schuette.

The sheriff says the remaining positive cases were placed at several other nearby county jail facilities with the same pod system. It’s believed by officials that the outbreak started through the jail’s food service.

“The first four inmates that tested positive were trustees that worked in our food services program. So, they were actually making the food.”

The good news is the Michigan Department of Corrections says Covid-19 cases are dropping in the state’s prison system as they continue to offer the vaccine to anyone who wants it.

“Right now 60 percent of the state’s prison population has been vaccinated and then we continue to go back through and ask prisoners who have declined the first time again,” said Public Information Officer for MDOC, Chris Gautz.

The jail says two inmates were hospitalized.

“Because they were having difficulty breathing they did receive some treatments and were cleared for release and we brought them back.”

The department tells me they also have nursing staff working full time–evaluating and testing both inmates and employees.