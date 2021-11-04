Jackson County lottery winner brings home $500K

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One lucky Jackson County woman is $500,000 richer after winning the Michigan Lottery’s Gold Premium Play instant game.

The golden ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven at 2900 Airport Road in Jackson.

The 25-year-old chose to remain anonymous, saying that she almost passed out when she found out she won.

“I’d been having some luck playing the Gold Premium Play game, so I decided to buy a couple more,” said the woman. “When I scratched the ticket off, I was certain I wasn’t reading it right.”

The winner says she plans to pay bills, buy a new home and invest the remainder of her winnings.

The Gold Premium Play launched in September.

Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000.

Currently, more than $25 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes, 11 $10,000 prizes, and 180 $1,000 prizes.