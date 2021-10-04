Jackson County man bound over to Circuit Court on Open Murder charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson County man was bound over to Circuit Court for trial today on charges of Open Murder and Felony Firearm.

Darvin Cole is accused of shooting Scott Chuck Charles in Blackman Township on August 6 on the 110 block of Watts St.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says that a pretrial date will be scheduled soon before Circuit Court Judge Susan Jordan.

Cole was bound over by District Court Judge Michael Klaeren.

Cole is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail with no bond.

Cole was also arrested in March in connection to a Waterloo Township shooting that happened on Feb. 23.

Cole was arrested and charged with “Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felony Firearm and Fugitive warrants.”