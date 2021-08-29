Jackson County mom leads petition pushing for mask mandate in schools

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—“It just worries us, we’re all worried, said the mom of a second-grader in Jackson County, Brittnee Senecal.

After districts in Jackson County opted to make masks optional, Senecal became concerned when she heard from her child on how few kids are wearing masks in the classroom.

“Kids are coming back home they are telling us that no one is wearing masks, they’re not wearing their masks, there’s a lot of social pressure.”

As a mom with other children at home, including a one-year-old, she knew she had to do something. That’s why she’s leading a petition backed by hundreds of other parents calling on leaders to make a change.

“I hope we can get schools to mandate masks, the health department to mandate masks, MDHSS to mandate masks, anyone to mandate to keep our cases from going up to keep kids from getting sick, and to keep kids from being quarantined.”

This comes as doctors at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson are raising added concerns about case numbers rising. Currently, the seven-day positivity rate in Jackson is around 10%, a number that the CDC categorizes as a high-risk area.

“Once the kids start moving about there is going to be an uptick and I suspect like most respiratory viruses late fall early winter we will see a bigger jump than what we are seeing right now,” said Infectious Disease Specialist at Henry Ford Health, Dr. Vivek Kak.

As of Friday, Jackson Public Schools had 140 kids in quarantine, and in a recent meeting, all Jackson county superintendents met with the health department. Right now, the health department has a strong recommendation that all students wear a mask, but there is no mandate.

For Senecal, she says the support she’s received from other parents keeps her going.

“We’re always going to have a divide with politics but this is a public health issue and we can unite on this issue. We want our kids to be in person. We want our kids to play sports. We want our kids to participate in anything they can participate in and have a successful year.”

Schools in Jackson County say they will continue to be in contact with the health department on a daily basis and will pivot any protocols as required.



There is a link to the petition below.



https://www.change.org/p/jackson-county-health-department-issue-a-public-health-order-to-require-masks-in-jackson-county-schools?recruiter=1174198977&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_term=share_petition&recruited_by_id=5877e940-5609-11eb-ba17-cf9cac41097a&utm_content=fht-30487070-en-us%3A0